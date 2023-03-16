Morocco Islamist party defends itself after Palace’s reprimand over Israel bias

The Royal Palace on Monday condemned the 'irresponsible' and 'dangerous' behavior of the PJD

The Moroccan Islamist opposition Justice and Development Party (PJD) defended Wednesday having "an internal partisan agenda" on the Palestinian question after being reprimanded by Rabat, asserting its right to "freedom of expression."

The Royal Palace on Monday condemned the "irresponsible" and "dangerous" behavior of the PJD, which recently accused Moroccan diplomacy of a pro-Israeli bias. In a press release published Wednesday evening, the general secretariat of the PJD explained that its positions "are exercised within the framework of the freedom of expression guaranteed in all its forms by the Constitution."

The leadership of the moderate Islamist party assures "not to deviate from its firm and frequent positions in support of the Palestinian cause and people nor from its rejection of normalization" between Morocco and Israel, while affirming "to accept the observations and warnings issued by Her Majesty," the statement said.

The PJD "categorically denies" that its criticisms are "linked to an internal partisan or electoral agenda" after being accused by the Royal Palace of giving in to "political one-upmanship and narrow electoral campaigns". The latter recalled that "Morocco's position towards the Palestinian question is irreversible" and that "the kingdom's foreign policy is a prerogative of His Majesty the King (Mohammed VI) by virtue of the Constitution."