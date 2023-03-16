'The loss of knowledge about the present location of nuclear material may present a radiological risk'

UN nuclear watchdog inspectors discovered that roughly 2.5 tons of natural uranium were missing from an unspecified Libyan site.

According to a confidential statement by International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi that was seen by Reuters, a recent inspection "found that 10 drums containing approximately 2.5 tons of natural uranium in the form of UOC (uranium ore concentrate) previously declared by (Libya)... as being stored at that location were not present at the location."

The one-page statement specified that the inspection was originally scheduled for last year but was only carried out on Tuesday as it "had to be postponed because of the security situation in the region." The agency said it would carry out "further activities" to learn how the uranium was removed from the site and where it may be located.

"The loss of knowledge about the present location of nuclear material may present a radiological risk, as well as nuclear security concerns," the statement said, adding that the site is not under the Libyan government's control.

Libya renounced its nuclear weapons program in 2003. The country had obtained centrifuges that can enrich uranium, but made little progress towards a bomb.