Algeria to return ambassador to France after diplomatic row

Algeria recalled its ambassador to Paris in February

French President Emmanuel Macron’s office annoucned on Friday that Algeria’s ambassador to France will return to Paris "in the coming days."

The Elysee palace said in a statement that the return of the ambassador was confirmed by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune during a phone conversation with Macron.

"President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has informed the Head of State of the return to France of the Algerian ambassador in the coming days," said the statement.

The two leaders discussed the "misunderstandings" linked to the falling out around a Franco-Algerian activist and "agreed to strengthen the channels of communication ... to prevent this type of regrettable misunderstanding from happening again," added the French presidency in the statement.

In addition, according to the French side, the two presidents "also addressed regional stability issues, in particular the fight against terrorism in the Sahel."

Algeria recalled its ambassador to Paris in February over accusations that France had orchestrated the escape of an activist wanted for arrest. Despite a ban on leaving the territory of Algeria, activist Amira Bouraoui entered Tunisia on February 3, before being arrested when she tried to board in the direction of Paris. She was finally able to fly to France on February 6 despite an attempt by the Tunisian authorities to deport her to Algeria.

Algiers had judged that her departure for France constituted an "illegal exfiltration" carried out with the help of French diplomatic and security personnel, and recalled its ambassador to Paris, Said Moussi, for consultation.The incident sparked a new crisis between the countries after a period of warming relations.