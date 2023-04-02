Syria's Foreign Minister in Cairo to renew ties with Egypt

It was the first trip by a Syrian foreign minister to the capital of Cairo in over ten years

Syria’s Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad visited Egypt on Saturday, as part of Damascus’ efforts to normalize relations between the two countries.

It was the first trip by a Syrian foreign minister to the capital of Cairo in over ten years. Mekdad met his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry for talks which focused on the ties between the two countries as well as other regional and international issues, said Ahmed Abu Zaid, spokesman for the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

The two ministers first held a "one-on-one" meeting before being joined by their delegations for wider consultations on ways to support the "Syrian people to restore their unity and sovereignty over the whole of its territory," added Ahmed Abu Zaid.

Syria has been isolated on the international stage for more than a decade after President Bashar al-Assad's brutal crackdown on protests against his rule during the Arab Spring uprising in 2011. The unrest quickly escalated into a protracted civil war.

For years, many Egyptian figures have urged the government of President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi to restore ties with Assad's government. They also insisted on Syria's return to the Arab League, from which it is currently suspended.

In recent years, several Arab countries have begun to reestablish ties with Damascus after the regime regained control of most of the country, thanks to Iranian and Russian military aid. After the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria in February, several capitals stepped up efforts to normalize relations with Damascus.

A number of Arab countries have dispatched senior officials and sent aid in solidarity with Syria and Turkey. Assad was also recently welcomed to the United Arab Emirates and Oman.