Nearly 200,000 Israelis head to Sinai during Passover holiday

Nearly 200,000 Israelis will vacation in Sinai, Egypt, over the Passover holiday, according to estimates by the Israel Airports Authority.

The authority’s spokesman Ofer Lefler told Army Radio on Sunday that the number of Israelis crossing the Egyptian border into Sinai was "unprecedented". In addition, Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport is also at its maximum capacity since nearly 80,000 people pass through it every day on average during the holidays.

Overall, 2.2 million are expected to take off and land in Israel in April. Israeli holidaymakers in Sinai say taxi drivers, restaurants and companies selling mobile phone SIM cards are now demanding to be paid in shekels due to the collapse of the Egyptian pound, amid deteriorating economic conditions in the North African country.

Many Israelis have complained about these new demands, as many service providers are taking the opportunity to raise their prices. Some tourists have even noticed that prices for certain services have increased by almost 100 percent compared to last year.