UN sees 'historic' chance to end Libya political crisis

Both sides in conflict committed to 'elections, reject violence throughout Libya, take practical steps for the safe return of internally displaced persons'

Libyans have a "historic opportunity" to tackle the political crisis that has haunted the north African country since 2011, the UN's special envoy to Libya said Tuesday, hoping for elections later this year.

"A historic opportunity is open for overcoming the decade-long crisis," Abdoulaye Bathily, head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), told a Security Council meeting.

"There has been a new dynamic in Libya" in recent weeks, Bathily added. "Intensive consultations have taken place amongst security actors. Institutional and political leaders have also taken action to move the political process forward."

Bathily pointed to several recent meetings between military representatives from various regions of the country. Representatives at the gatherings, which Bathily said represent a breakthrough, "committed to support all stages of elections, reject violence throughout Libya, (and) take practical steps for the safe return of the internally displaced persons.”

These meetings served a substantial symbolic purpose in the effort to reconcile and unify the country, he noted, but the "new national dynamic" must be sustained and amplified.

"UNSMIL will intensify its facilitation and mediation," Bathily assured, "to support the realization of all political, legal, and security requirements so elections can be held this year."

Presidential and legislative elections, initially set for December 2021, have been postponed several times over issues including the legal basis of the polls and the participation of controversial candidates. Libya has seen more than a decade of stop-start conflict since the 2011 revolt that toppled strongman Moamer Kadhafi, with a myriad of militias forming opposing alliances backed by foreign powers.

It remains split between a nominally interim government in Tripoli in the west, and another in the east backed by military strongman Khalifa Haftar.