Egyptian textbooks show improvement in attitude to Jews - report

The reform is gradual, according to the IMPACT-SE NGO, which means many millions of students remain exposed to hateful anti-Semitic stereotypes

A report monitoring the Egyptian education system found major improvements in attitudes toward Jews and Judaism in newly published textbooks, a change of direction in a country where anti-Semitism has been rife.

The report was compiled by the Institute for Monitoring Peace and Cultural Tolerance in School Education (IMPACT-SE), an Israeli NGO monitoring the content of school textbooks in Israel, Middle East and around the world.

It highlights a changing reality, as Egypt is in the process of a year-by-year reform of its national school curriculum, which began in 2018 and will end in 2030. Unfortunately, according to IMPACT-SE, this means that the change is gradual and many millions of middle and high school students continue to be exposed to crude and hateful anti-Jewish stereotypes in their school materials.

"This includes blaming Jews for causing antisemitism in Europe; describing them as an ethnic group engaged in finance; and a Jewish collective hatred of Muslims," according to the report.

"The Holocaust is not taught, although a history textbook blames the Zionists for exploiting the 'claim' that six million Jews were 'killed or burned by the Nazis' in order to justify the immigration of Jews to Palestine at the expense of the Arabs living there."

Yet, the revised materials presents a different picture.

"Promisingly, elementary school textbooks rewritten since 2021 do not include traditional, harmful anti-Semitic stereotypes such as attributing evil deeds and negative traits like disloyalty, fraud, greediness, and violation of contracts to Jewish people. These were replaced with values of tolerance and coexistence between Islam and Judaism, highlighting common ground such as Islam's recognition of the Torah, and permission for Muslims to eat Kosher food."

According to IMPACT-SE CEO Marcus Sheff, "The Egyptian government under President al-Sisi has fulfilled its promise to reform its school curriculum. Egypt has the largest education system in the Middle East and North Africa, with 25 million children enrolled in schools, and so this process of removing antisemitism and other hatred from school textbooks is a significant contribution to the emergence of a tolerant Egyptian society and region."

Under Sisi's leadership, the ties between Egypt and the Jewish state have grown in strength and Cairo is now the go-to mediator between Jerusalem and Palestinian terrorist factions in the Gaza Strip.