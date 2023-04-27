A total of over 16,000 foreigners entered Egypt since the conflict broke out

The Egyptian foreign ministry said on Thursday that over 14,000 Sudanese refugees since the deadly clashes began in the African country.

A total of over 16,000 foreigners entered Egypt since the conflict broke out, according to the ministry’s statistics. Those include 2,000 nationals of 50 other countries and members of international organizations.

On Wednesday, Egypt announced the evacuation of a total of 2,679 Egyptians from Sudan following fierce fighting between the army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces that broke out on April 15.

Earlier on Monday, the U.S. brokered a 72-hour truce that raised hopes of opening up escape routes for civilians desperate to flee the conflict. The World Health Organization on Tuesday announced that the number of people killed in Sudan has reached at least 459 deaths, with at least 4,072 people injured.