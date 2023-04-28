Tunisia hospitals, morgues struggling to cope with surge in migrant deaths

Local authorities 'have undertaken to create a special cemetery for migrants on the grounds that they are not Muslims'

Morgues and hospitals are full in Tunisia’s key launchpad city of Sfax as deaths have surged of migrants risking the dangerous sea crossing to Europe, officials said Friday.

“On Tuesday, we had more than 200 bodies, well beyond the capacity of the hospital, which creates a health problem,” said Faouzi Masmoudi, a justice official in the port city where the central morgue for an area of some one million people is.

“There is a problem with large numbers of corpses arriving on the shore. We don’t know who they are or what shipwreck they came from – and the number is increasing,” Masmoudi told AFP.

Tunisia, whose north African coastline is less than 90 miles from the Italian island of Lampedusa, has long been a favored stepping stone for migrants attempting the perilous sea journey to Europe.

According to Romdgane Ben Amor of the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights, more than 220 dead and missing migrants have been recorded this year to April 24, mostly from sub-Saharan Africa.

The problem of managing the bodies of those drowned in shipwrecks is complicated by the fact that local authorities "have undertaken to create a special cemetery for migrants on the grounds that they are not Muslims,” Ben Amor said.

Many of those who drown come from Muslim nations.

The number of departures of migrants has intensified after Tunisia’s President Kais Saied made a fiery speech in February claiming that illegal immigration was a demographic threat to Tunisia. While many of the migrants come from further south in Africa, Tunisia is also in the grip of a worsening economic crisis that has pushed many of its citizens to take desperate measures in search of better lives abroad.