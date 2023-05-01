Egypt releases Al Jazeera journalist after nearly 4 years in detention

Two more Al Jazeera journalists are still being held in Egypt

Egyptian authorities on Monday released an Al Jazeera producer who was detained in 2019 on charges of “publishing false news” and “joining an outlawed group.”

The move was seen as a sign of warming relations between Cairo and Doha, where the news network is based. Cash-strapped Egypt has moved considerably closer to the gas-rich Qatar, as it seeks to boost its coffers by selling state assets to wealthy Gulf nations.

"Egyptian authorities have released Al Jazeera journalist Hisham Abdelaziz after he was held for almost four years in pre-trial detention," Al Jazeera said on its website.

The journalist was arrested in June 2019 while traveling to Cairo for a family visit. He was released in December 2019 but detained again later in another case.

Two more Al Jazeera journalists, Bahauddin Ibrahim and Rabie al-Sheikh, are still being held in Egypt on similar charges. Last September, Egypt released Al Jazeera journalist Ahmed al-Najidi after holding him for two years.