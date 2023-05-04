This is a developing story

At least 14 people were killed when a bus collided with a truck on Wednesday, according to Reuters, leaving 25 more people injured.

The accident happened some 250 miles west of Cairo on a desert stretch of the Assuit-Kharga highway.

According to media reports, 17 ambulances and other vehicles arrived to provide emergency response on the scene.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1653911628369256448 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The bus was traveling from Dakhla, an Oasis in western Egypt, to Cairo. The regional governor ordered the road closed in the morning, while urging motorists to exercise caution and remain alert.

More to follow