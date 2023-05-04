i24NEWS Exclusive: Israel’s Economy Minister invites entrepreneurs to Morocco

Nir Barkat said that Morocco can be a gateway to billions of people in Africa and Europe

Israel’s Economy Minister Nir Barkat spoke to i24NEWS in an exclusive interview about the opportunity for cooperation between the Israeli-Moroccan governments and their respective businesspeople.

Barkat started with the example of India being a gateway to Asia, and said, “there’s an opportunity for Morocco to be a gateway to Africa and a gateway for some fields even to Europe.”

Through “the people-to-people and government-to-government relationship,” Barkat gave his recommendation to entrepreneurs in Israel, to “take a serious look at joint ventures in Morocco.

“If you could find your complementary Moroccan people,” he said that the right person can help a business scale, “to the rest of Africa and even some parts of Europe.

Israel’s economy minister gave examples of the technologies that were mutually beneficial to both people. Such as agriculture, seafood, energy and water. He said that these are “lots of critical paths for the human race.” And that the two countries have a lot of technologies that complement each other.

He even looked at the long history that the two people share, “there’s a lot of love, and people want to return and see the relationships return to what there was in the past,” and use it to build a future together.

“Look at the trend, the growth of the trade between the two countries is really positive and steep,” Barkat said, “if you look backwards and you understand the relationships, and understand the challenges the world faces,” and concluded, “if you take scalability and entrepreneurship and you marry them together, you have a successful model for doing business.”

Israel and Morocco agreed to normalize relations in December 2020 as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords. They have even defended the budding relationship, when the royal palace told the largest Islamist party, the PJD, to stop criticizing the kingdom's ties with the Jewish state.

Since the resumption of ties, Morocco and Israel have sealed a number of cooperation agreements, including defense, AI, water desalination, desert technologies, food processing technologies, and renewable energy, to name a few.