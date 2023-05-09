Gunman kills visitors, security in Djerba synagogue shooting

A gunman killed two visitors and a security guard on the way to carrying out an attack on a Tunisian synagogue

A gunman killed two visitors and a security guard on the way to carrying out a terrorist attack on a Tunisian synagogue Wednesday night, Tunisia's interior ministry said in a statement. The assailant was killed, Tunisian media reported

Israeli media reported two officers and two visitors killed.

The synagogue on the Tunisian island, on of the oldest in Africa, draws thousands of Jews every year on Lag B'Omer for a pilgrimage, many of them from Israel and France.

