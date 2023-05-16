Tunisian president denies anti-Semitism behind synagogue shooting, invites local rabbi to meeting

Kais Saied invited the Jewish community's rabbi, Haim Bitan, to a meeting at the Presidential Palace

The Tunisian President Kais Saied said that the attack on the Ghriba synagogue in Djerba on May 9, where two Jewish worshippers and three Tunisian guards were killed, was not anti-Semitic, according to the Tunisian newspaper La Presse. A video of the visit and the president's statements were also released by his office.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that President Saied invited the Jewish community's rabbi to a meeting at the Presidential Palace. Rabbi Haim Bitan confirmed the invitation when he spoke to Kan, and said the meeting is tomorrow.

Saied responded to accusations of anti-Semitism, in full denial and accosting those who make the claim, "while they turn a deaf ear when it comes to dealing with the plight of Palestinians who are dying every day."

"The Palestinian people will succeed against all odds to triumph and recover their despoiled land," the Tunisian president said, and then he called those who consider the attack as anti-Semitic "falsifiers of history determined to distort it, falsify the facts and spread untruths," accusing them of "conspiring against the state and endangering social peace.”

"The foreign parties who make accusations of anti-Semitism show a duplicity of attitude and a short memory to apprehend the history, the real history," he added. The president also said he was "surprised" by the accusations, claiming "it is strange that in the 21st century some people still talk about anti-Semitism, unless they want to preserve the seeds of division and profit from this discourse.”

Aviel Haddad, a 30-year-old Israeli-Tunisian goldsmith that lived in Djerba, and Benjamin Haddad, a 42-year-old baker from Marseille, were the two Jewish victims of the May 9 shooting attack outside the Ghriba synagogue on the Tunisian island of Djerba.