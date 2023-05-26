Female ‘prisoners of poverty’ in Egypt face stigma

Campaigners say poor women – many of whom are divorced or suffering from medical conditions – are especially vulnerable to money problems

Egyptian women facing jail for falling into debt still face a social stigma, struggling to rebuild their lives even after being freed, NGOs say.

The issue recently gained attention after Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in March granted pardons to male and female debtors, after which the Interior Ministry said 85 prisoners were released.

Since early last year, Egypt has been in the throes of an economic crisis that has seen official annual inflation rates soar to over 30 percent and over 620,000 people living below or near the poverty line. Campaigners say poor women – many of whom are divorced or suffering from medical conditions that are expensive to treat – are especially vulnerable to money problems.

Most women who are released from prison after serving time on debt charges struggle to find jobs or to continue living in their old neighborhoods, said Lamia Magdy, director of the Phoenix Project at the Children of Female Prisoners Association.

One woman with three children, who asked to remain anonymous due to the risk of social stigma, told Reuters she fell into debt in 2019 after buying household appliances. When she was unable to pay over $2,000, the creditor reported her to the police and she was sentenced in absentia.

But while hiding from authorities, she reached out to the Children of Female Prisoners Association NGO, and they helped pay her debt.

"I was terrified. When the police knock on your door and take you, it's like a death sentence," she said.

Fattah’s pardons were a "ray of light” but not enough, said Soheir Awad, an advisor to the Al-Masry Foundation, another NGO.

"Every day we have people going in and out of prison, as long as they don't have jobs but still have wants and needs, there will always be those in debt.”