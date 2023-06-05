EXCLUSIVE: Head of Israeli Liaison Office in Rabat to return to Morocco by end of June

The diplomat was suspended in September 2022 after being targeted by a Foreign Ministry investigation regarding 'serious acts' of a sexual and financial nature

According to information obtained by i24NEWS, the head of the Israeli Liaison Office in Rabat, David Govrin, will return to his post by the end of the month.

The diplomat was suspended in September 2022 after being targeted by a Foreign Ministry investigation regarding "serious acts" of a sexual and financial nature. After the closing of the file by the Israeli Civil Service Commission, Govrin will return to the Moroccan capital in the coming weeks to complete his posting.

The investigation into Govrin was first publicized by Israel's Kan Public Broadcaster.

Contacted by i24NEWS, the spokesperson for the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs refused to “confirm or deny the return of David Govrin to Rabat.” Govrin himself did not wish to respond to our requests for comment.

Appointed in January 2021, just a month after the resumption of relations between Jerusalem and Rabat, Govrin is set to complete his assignment in 2024. He will then be replaced by a representative appointed by the current governing coalition.