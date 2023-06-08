EU leaders to visit troubled Tunisia over economic, migration concerns

European leaders will meet with Tunisian President Kais Saied, whose country is suffering from a dire financial crisis that has aggravated political tensions

European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen will visit Tunisia with the Italian and Dutch prime ministers for talks on economic and migration concerns, the European Union said Thursday.

The European leaders will on Sunday meet with Tunisian President Kais Saied, whose country is suffering from a dire financial crisis that has aggravated political tensions. Tunisia is also a major departure point for migrants attempting the perilous sea journey to Europe.

"Discussions will focus on the bilateral relations between the EU and Tunisia," Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said. "An agreement on cooperation in the areas of the economy, energy, and migration will be at the heart of those discussions."

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met Saied in Tunis on Tuesday to push efforts to secure a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for Tunisia, while also supporting its efforts to tackle the growing migrant flows to Europe.

Last October, the debt-riddled North African country reached an agreement in principle for a nearly $2 billion deal with the IMF, but discussions have since stalled. The IMF has called for legislation to restructure more than 100 state-owned firms, which hold monopolies over many parts of the economy and in many cases are heavily indebted.

But Saied rejected what he calls the "diktats" of the IMF before a loan is granted, even as the country struggles under crippling inflation and debt estimated at around 80 percent of its gross domestic product.

Meloni also advocated in Tunis for a "concrete approach to step up support for Tunisia in its fight against human trafficking and illegal migration" through the EU.

Tunisia's coastline is less than 90 miles from the Italian island of Lampedusa, and has long been a stepping stone for migrants - mostly from sub-Saharan African countries - seeking a better life in Europe.