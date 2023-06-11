EU offers almost $1 billion in aid to Tunisia, posits migration reduction

Europe sees the assistance as an opportunity for Tunisian 'energy cooperation' and 'addressing migration challenges'

Crisis-hit Tunisia was offered financial support on Sunday from the European Union, to help its economy and ‘address common migration challenges’ on the Mediterranean Sea. The North African country has been heavily indebted since the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We both have a vast interest in breaking the cynical business model of smugglers and traffickers," said European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen, “it is horrible to see how they deliberately risk human lives for profit."

The EU offered Tunisia “macrofinancial assistance” of $967 million, plus $161 million in immediate “budget” support, von der Leyen announced during a joint visit with the Italian and Dutch prime ministers. She said it would increase trade & investment, mutually benefit energy cooperation, address common migration challenges, and bring our people together.

Tunisia was in talks for an IMF bailout loan, after it incurred heavy debts during the pandemic. The country was once a tourist destination, but did not recover from Covid-19 travel changes, and suffered due to tourism being its main revenue source.

It is, however, considered a gateway for migrants and asylum-seekers that reach the North African country in order to attempt a dangerous voyage to Europe. Hence the EU positted the support as border management and human trafficking measures. The European leaders said $107 million could arrive this year.

Beside the “common migration challenges,” the EU proposed projects to export clean Tunisian renewable energy to Europe, and offered to deliver high speed broadband, as a way to create "jobs and boost growth” in Tunisia. Von der Leyen said the agreement could be signed as early as this month, at the next European summit.