U.S. urges Tunisia to accept IMF reforms after EU offer

Tunisian President Kais Saied has refused 'diktats' from the International Monetary Fund, U.S. accuses the Arab Spring birthplace of falling to authoritarianism

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday called on Tunisia to agree to IMF reforms and avoid falling off an "economic cliff" after the European Union dangled a major aid package.

Tunisian President Kais Saied has repeatedly refused "diktats" from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the United States has accused the birthplace of the Arab Spring of falling to authoritarianism after the dissolution of parliament and arrest of opposition leaders.

But the European Union, led by Italy – which fears a surge of migrants if Tunisia's economy further falters – has offered an aid package worth over $970 million, contingent on Tunisia reaching an IMF deal.

Meeting his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani, Blinken voiced support for the "important step" by the EU, but said "something more comprehensive – that in our judgment the IMF can best provide – would be important to actually help Tunisia get on a sustainable and positive path," AFP reported.

"We very much would welcome the Tunisian government presenting a revised reform plan to the IMF and for the IMF to be able to act on the plan presented," Blinken told a joint news conference. "It's clear that Tunisia needs additional assistance if it is going to avoid falling off the proverbial economic cliff.”

Tajani voiced support for an IMF package and the U.S. position but said that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government wanted to offer money as "the first step" toward reforms.

"The stability of Tunisia – and the stability of Libya – is crucial for the stability of the Mediterranean region," said the Italian foreign minister.