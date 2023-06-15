Morocco asks to postpone highly-anticipated Negev Forum, again

The Moroccan government wants to delay the high-level ministerial meeting of Abraham Accord countries, including Egypt, the U.S. and Israel

The next high-level Negev Forum with ministerial participation was delayed, again, according to Axios. The highly anticipated meeting was originally meant to take place in March, and the Moroccan government asked to postpone it for the fourth time.

U.S. and Israeli officials told Axios that a new date was proposed for July, despite previous optimism for the meeting on June 25. The Moroccans reportedly wanted to postpone because of the Islamic holiday Eid al-Adha, which starts a few days later.

AFP Moroccan Parliament Speaker Rachid Talbi Alami (R) shows Israel's Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana the parliament building in Rabat, Morocco.

The Negev Forum was established to examine multilateral projects between Israel and countries that signed U.S.-brokered Abrahams Accords, specifically the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Morocco. Egypt, Jordan and the Palestinian Authority were also invited, but only the Egyptians joined.

Jordan, which signed a peace treaty with Israel in 1994, said that it will not participate without Palestinian representation. The Palestinian Authority has so far refused to join the group of foreign ministers.

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Israeli-Palestinian Affairs, Andrew Miller, was interviewed by i24NEWS in June, and spoke about the prospect for peace amid increasing instability in the West Bank. Regarding the Negev Forum, he said “we ultimately believe that the Palestinians should seize this opportunity to participate” in the regional summit.

In a previous statement from January, the U.S. State Department again urged the Jordanians and Palestinians to join the Negev Forum. It also mentioned that America would welcome other countries in joining the summit.

The forum members promised to discuss cooperation in the fields of health, regional security, education and tolerance, water and food security, tourism, and energy. It was meant to reconvene for the second high-level ministerial meeting in Morocco.