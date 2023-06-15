Russian President Vladimir Putin says 'relations with Algeria are of particular importance to our country'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday expressed his desire to strengthen the "strategic partnership" between Moscow and Algiers, as he welcomed his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune to the Kremlin.

"Relations with Algeria are of particular importance to our country and are of a strategic nature," Putin said at the start of their meeting.

Mikhail Metzel / SPUTNIK / AFP Russian President Vladimir Putin discusses strategic relations with Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia.

"At the end of our negotiations, we will sign a declaration on the deepening of our strategic partnership, which will mark the beginning of a new stage in our relations," he added.

Shortly before, the Russian head of state welcomed Tebboune with great pomp and ceremony in the Saint-Georges reception hall of the Kremlin's Grand Palace.

Algiers and Moscow have enjoyed privileged relations ever since the Soviet Union supported Algerian independence fighters during the war against their former French colonial power.

Lately, Algeria has seen heightened tensions with Morocco, due to the collapse of a decades-old ceasefire in the Western Sahara. In addition, Algiers was aggravated by a Moroccan normalization agreement with Israel as part of the Abraham Accords.

The Polisario Front, based in Algeria, claimed Western Sahara in northwest Africa as the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, in contention with Morocco. In February, i24NEWS revealed the Algerian group’s close ties with Lebanon's Hezbollah terror organization.

There have been growing voices in Israel to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara, with the Israeli Parliament Speaker Amir Ohana being the latest when he visited Rabat in June. "Israel should move towards a recognition of the Moroccan Sahara, just as our closest ally the United States did by signing the Abraham Accords," he had said.