Israel’s Innovation Minister heads on first official visit to Morocco

'I see great importance in the Abraham Accords,' Akunis said before the departure

Israel’s Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology Ofir Akunis left for an official visit to Morocco on Monday morning at the invitation of his counterpart, the Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation of Morocco, Abdellatif Miraoui.

The two will discuss cooperation initiatives in various fields such as agritech, food-tech, water, artificial intelligence and more, according to an official statement. During his visit Akunis is also expected to meet with other ministers, researchers and scientists as well as with the heads of the Jewish community of Morocco.

"I am happy and excited to make my first official visit to Morocco. During my time as Minister for Regional Cooperation, I had the honor of voting in favor of the peace agreement and the renewal of relations between Israel and Morocco,” Akunis said before the departure.

“I see great importance in the Abraham Accords. Together with my colleagues in Morocco, I will advance the peace agreement in many areas for the future of our children and all the peoples of the region. These are historical relations that date back hundreds of years, but there is much more to be done together, this is the beginning of a wonderful friendship," he noted.

The minister’s trip comes shortly after Israel's Parliamentary Speaker Amir Ohana made his historic Morocco visit. He became the Jewish state’s first parliament speaker to visit the north African country at the invitation of his Moroccan counterpart, Rachid Talbi Alami.