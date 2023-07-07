HRW urges Tunisia to stop expelling African migrants to desert

Tunisia has seen a rise in racially-motivated attacks after President Saied accused migrants of plotting to change the country's demographic makeup

Human Rights Watch on Friday urged Tunisia to stop what it called “collective expulsions” of African migrants to a desert area near the Libyan border.

Hundreds of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa have been left stranded in dire conditions in the south of Tunisia since being driven out of Sfax in the past week. It comes against a backdrop of violence after the funeral of a 41-year-old Tunisian man who was stabbed to death in the port city on Monday in a brawl between Tunisians and migrants.

Sfax, the North African country's second-largest city, is a departure point for many hoping to reach Europe by sea.

"Tunisian security forces have collectively expelled several hundred black African migrants and asylum seekers, including children and pregnant women… to a remote, militarized buffer zone at the Tunisia-Libya border," HRW said.

HRW's Lauren Seibert urged Tunisia's government to "halt collective expulsions and urgently enable humanitarian access to the African migrants and asylum seekers already expelled to a dangerous area.”

The watchdog said migrants it interviewed alleged "several people died or were killed at the border area" between Sunday and Wednesday, "some shot and others beaten" by Tunisian security forces.

Tunisia has seen a rise in racially-motivated attacks after President Kais Saied in February accused "hordes" of undocumented migrants of bringing violence and alleging a "criminal plot" to change the country's demographic makeup.

Some migrants forcibly taken to the desert told AFP that hundreds, including women and children, had been abandoned there and left destitute. Meanwhile, some Tunisians have expressed solidarity with the migrants, providing food and medical help to those now living on the street after being chased from their homes.