Lawyers, rights activists urge Morocco to free jailed journalists

Amnesty International has accused Morocco's prison system of denying jailed journalists and activists access to writing, reading materials

Lawyers for journalists and rights activists held in Morocco on Monday urged that authorities find a “judicial, political, and legal solution” that would enable their clients to be freed.

“I call on the judiciary and the highest authority in the land (King Mohamed VI) to come up with a judicial, political, and legal solution” to these cases, lawyer Mohamed Messaoudi told reporters during a news conference organized by a local group that advocates freedom of political prisoners in the North African country.

"We have great hopes that there will be an end to imprisonment and prosecutions, either by reviewing the cases still before the courts or maybe even benefiting from a pardon," added Messaoudi, who has defended journalists Omar Radi and Soulaimane Raissouni.

Radi and Raissouni were sentenced to six and five years respectively in cases of sexual assault – charges they denied – after trials their supporters said were tainted by "irregularities.”

The authorities said they were tried and convicted in cases that had nothing to do with freedom of expression. A court of cassation is due to rule on Thursday on the fate of the two journalists.

"As lawyers and defenders of human rights, we call for the immediate liberation of all political prisoners," lawyer Souad Brahma said, charging that the conditions in which some are being held "do not respect basic rights.”

In early May, Amnesty International accused Morocco's prison system of denying jailed journalists and activists access to materials so they can read and write.