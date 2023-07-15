Rights groups urge aid, shelter for mistreated migrants in Tunisia

Spokesperson for a Tunisian group says 'migrants are transferred from one place to another while other groups hide out in the wild in catastrophic conditions'

Emergency aid and shelter for migrants was requested by Tunisian rights groups on Friday, after a mass expulsion last week from the Mediterranean coastal city of Sfax in Tunis, accompanied by dozens protesting their treatment.

AP Photo Migrants sit during a gathering in Sfax, Tunisia.

"Migrants are transferred from one place to another while other groups hide out in the wild in catastrophic conditions for fear of being detected and suffering the same fate as those stranded on the borders," Romdane Ben Amor, spokesperson for the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (FTDES), told reporters on Friday.

Ben Amor said 165 migrants who were abandoned near the border with Algeria had been picked up. He added that between 100 and 150, including women and children, were still stuck on the border with Libya. The activist then called for emergency accommodation to be given, saying the authorities must send "a clear message" to Tunisian citizens to help them.

A Tunisian man was killed on July 3, following an altercation between locals and migrants, resulting in hundreds of migrants fleeing or being forced out of Tunisia's second-largest city due to a flaring up of racial tensions. The port of Sfax has been a departure point for many seeking a better life in Europe.

Tunisian President Kais Saied in February accused "hordes" of undocumented migrants, alleging a "criminal plot" to change the country's demographic makeup and bringing violence. Since then, the North African country has seen a rise in racially-motivated attacks.

(AP Photo) A migrant holds a placard reading "All muslims are brothers" during a gathering in Sfax, Tunisia's eastern coast.

Friday evening also saw around 100 protestors demonstrate in the coastal city, under the aegis of an anti-fascist coalition. "Tunisia is African. No to racism, down with fascism," they chanted, according to AFP.

South of Sfax, at a train station in Zarzis, a Cameroonian association claimed Tunisian police were executing "arbitrary arrests" of sub-Saharan Africans, according to AFP. Eric Tchata said “around 300 have been arrested... just because of their skin color.”