Win-win: China's Xi pledges stronger ties with Algeria

As China looks to diversify its energy supply, BRICS membership is a key foreign policy goal for Algeria

As Beijing looks to diversify its energy supply, China’s President Xi Jinping on Tuesday pledged stronger ties with Algeria during a meeting with the gas-exporting North African nation’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

Tebboune began his five-day visit to China on Monday, his first since assuming the presidency in 2019. Algeria – Africa’s largest natural gas exporter – has sought to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the BRICS economic group that includes Russia and China, and which positions itself as an alternative to Western hegemony.

"China is ready to work with Algeria to strengthen strategic communications, deepen exchanges and cooperation, and ensure the steady and long-term development of China-Algeria comprehensive strategic partnership," Xi told Tebboune, AFP reported, as they met at Beijing's Great Hall of the People.

"China is our most important friend and will help us achieve national development,” Tebboune said in response.

While China has made sizable investments in the Algerian energy sector, BRICS membership has been a key foreign policy goal for Tebboune, with the president saying last year that his country meets "a good part" of the economic criteria for joining the bloc.

Tebboune participated in a BRICS virtual summit at the end of June when Russian President Vladimir Putin called on leaders of the group to cooperate in the face of "selfish actions" from the West.

Algeria, a major gas supplier to energy-hungry Europe, has maintained warm ties with both its European neighbors and Moscow, despite Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Last month, Tebboune visited Russia, reaching an agreement with Putin to deepen their two countries' "strategic partnership.”