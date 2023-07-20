Algeria condemns Israel's recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over W. Sahara

'This is a violation of international law and United Nations resolutions,' Algeria said

Algeria issued a statement on Thursday strongly condemning Israel's decision to recognize Morocco's sovereignty in Western Sahara, announced by Rabat and Jerusalem earlier this week.

In the process, King Mohammed VI invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit the kingdom. Earlier on Monday, the North African monarch said that Netanyahu sent an official letter announcing Israel's decision to "recognize the sovereignty of Morocco over the territory of Western Sahara."

"This is a violation of international law and United Nations resolutions," Algeria saidin a statement. "Morocco's announcement of Israel's decision can in no way legitimize sovereignty over the lands of the Sahara and the population living there under occupation."

The Polisario Front, an armed independence movement in Western Sahara, similarly affirmed that "the position of the Zionist entity was null and void."