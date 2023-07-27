Tunisia says over 900 migrants drowned off its coast this year

Tunisia has become a major gateway for irregular migrants and asylum-seekers attempting the perilous sea voyages in the hopes of a better life in Europe

Over 900 migrants have drowned off Tunisia’s coast so far this year as they tried to reach Europe by boats, the North African country said Thursday.

As of last week, 901 bodies have been recovered following maritime accidents in the Mediterranean Sea, according to Tunisia’s Interior Ministry.

Tunisia has become a major gateway for irregular migrants and asylum-seekers attempting the perilous sea voyage in the hopes of a better life in Europe. The distance between Tunisia's second city of Sfax and Italy's Lampedusa island is about 80 miles.

National Guard spokesman Houcem Eddine Jebabli earlier reported that more than 34,000 migrants had been intercepted and rescued, most of them from sub-Saharan Africa. Coastguard units had carried out over 1,300 operations – more than double the number of missions for the same period last year.

Tunis added that over 550 "organizers and intermediaries" of human trafficking operations had been arrested so far this year. Italy has also noted that over 80,000 people have crossed the Mediterranean to arrive on its shores so far this year, mostly from Tunisia and war-scarred Libya.

Meanwhile, the United Nations said it was deeply concerned for the safety of hundreds of migrants stranded in Tunisia following their removal to remote parts of the country, warning of an "unfolding tragedy" that was taking place with migrants, refugees, and asylum-seekers surviving in dire conditions near the frontiers with Libya and Algeria.

The central Mediterranean has become the world's deadliest migratory route, claiming more than 20,000 lives since 2014, according to the International Organization for Migration.