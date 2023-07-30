King of Morocco extends reconciliation offer to Algeria

'We pray for a return to normality and for the opening of borders between our two neighboring sister countries and peoples, the monarch said

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI on Saturday made a reconciliation offer to Algeria, seeking to improve relations between the two countries.

The monarch reassured Algerians that “no evil will ever be done to them, nor will any harm ever come to them from Morocco” during his speech commemorating the 24th anniversary of his ascension to the throne.

“They are stable, and we look forward to seeing them improve,” the monarch said about Rabat’s relations with Algiers.

He added that Algeria should know that Morocco sees “special importance to the bonds of affection, friendship, exchange, and interaction between our peoples.” The king also stressed the importance of the reopening of Moroccan-Algerian borders that have been closed since 1994.

“We pray for a return to normality and for the opening of borders between our two neighboring sister countries and peoples,” he said.

Algeria cut bilateral ties with Morocco in 2021, blaming Rabat for the wildfires in Algerian provinces. Morocco described Algeria’s allegations as unfounded and vowed to continue “to be a faithful and loyal partner to Algerians.”