Official describe the accident, where a minibus overturned on a bend in a rural area, as one of the North African country's worst ever

A road accident left 24 people dead Sunday in the central Moroccan province of Azilal, officials said, describing it as one of the worst such incidents in the country's history.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1688153412053909504 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The deadly accident occurred when a minibus carrying passengers to a weekly market in the town of Demnate overturned on a bend, the local authorities said.

They added that an investigation has begun.

Accidents are frequent on the roads of Morocco and other North African countries.

In March 11 people, mostly agricultural workers, died when their minibus slammed into a tree after the driver lost control in the rural town of Brachoua, local officials said at the time.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1688169082816733184 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Many poorer citizens use coaches and minibuses to travel in rural areas. In August last year, 23 people were killed and 36 injured when their bus overturned on a bend east of Morocco's economic capital Casablanca.

An average of 3,500 road deaths and 12,000 injuries are recorded annually in Morocco, according to the National Road Safety Agency, with an average of 10 deaths per day. The figure last year was around 3,200.

Authorities have set out to halve the mortality rate by 2026 ever since the worst bus accident in the country's history left 42 dead in 2012.