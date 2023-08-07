'I was very stressed and felt really humiliated,' Shay Zanco told media after being expelled from her hotel in Cairo

Israeli model Shay Zanco was kicked out of a hotel in the Egyptian capital after the staff learned that she was Israeli, media reported on Monday.

The model was reportedly accompanying U.S. rapper Travis Scott who was set to have a concert at the pyramids of Giza late July, which was later canceled. Last week, the model posted pictures from Egypt on her Instagram account, with the last post from Cairo published on Sunday.

According to Walla! Celebs, Zanco, who had already arrived for the concert, decided to stay and enjoy some sightseeing, but was asked to leave the hotel in Cairo as soon as it became known that she was Israeli. According to the report, the request was made the moment when the model was not accompanied by Travis Scott's staff.

"I was very stressed and felt really humiliated," Zanco was quoted as saying.

"In the four years I've been [in the spotlight], I've never felt antisemitism or faced any problems because I'm Jewish and Israeli. This time it was something different,” she shared, adding that she left the hotel and went straight to the airport to catch the first flight to Paris, even though she had a photoshoot scheduled in Barcelona.