16 dead, dozens missing in shipwrecks off Tunisia, Western Sahara

Sixteen migrants have died and dozens are still missing after shipwrecks off the coasts of Tunisia and Western Sahara, officials said Monday, as North Africa faces a spike in Europe-bound sea crossings.

Much of the North African coast has become a major gateway for irregular migrants and asylum seekers primarily from other parts of the continent, attempting perilous voyages in the hopes of a better life.

Local court spokesman Faouzi Masmoudi told AFP that at least 11 migrants died in a shipwreck off the coast of Sfax. Another 44 are missing while two others were rescued from the boat that had 57 people on board, all of them from sub-Saharan African countries, Masmoudi added.

Survivors of the sinking, near Tunisia's Kerkennah Islands in the Mediterranean Sea, said the makeshift boat had departed over the weekend from a beach north of the coastal city of Sfax.

Meanwhile, authorities in Morocco said the bodies of five migrants, all from Senegal, had been recovered and 189 were rescued after their boat capsized off Western Sahara.

The 5 bodies as well as 11 migrants in "critical condition" were transferred to a hospital in Dakhla, the disputed Western Saharan city on the Atlantic coast, a military source told Rabat's state-owned MAP news agency.

Migrant deaths have surged in recent years as thousands flee war or crushing poverty, seeking to cross the Mediterranean in the hopes of finding better lives in Europe. The central Mediterranean migrant crossing from North Africa to Europe is the world's deadliest with more than 20,000 fatalities since 2014, according to the International Organization for Migration.