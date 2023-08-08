In the Arab and Muslim world, spiritual healing is a popular practice for those who wish to solve problems or cure illnesses by expelling evil spirits

In an investigative report published on Monday, BBC Arabic uncovered a hidden world of sexual abuse and exploitation of women by men working as “spiritual healers” in Morocco and Sudan.

In the Arab and Muslim world, spiritual healing – known as “Quranic healing” – is a popular practice, mostly for women who wish to solve problems and cure illnesses by expelling evil spirits known as “jinn.”

According to testimonies from 85 women, 65 so-called healers from Morocco and Sudan have sexually harassed or raped them over the period of more than a year. BBC Arabic spoke with NGOs, courts, lawyers, and women to verify the stories and abuse, and even sent an undercover reporter to see for herself.

In a town near Morocco’s largest city Casablanca, one woman recalled seeking treatment for depression from a spiritual leader, who told her the mental illness was caused by a “jinn lover” who possessed her. During a one-on-one session, she lost consciousness after inhaling what the spiritual leader said was musk, and awoke to realize she had been raped.

The spiritual leader told her that he did so to “make the jinn leave your body.”

Weeks later, she discovered she was pregnant. The anonymous woman told BBC Arabic that she didn’t tell anyone because she felt ashamed and certain that her family would kill her if they found out.

In Sudan, three women named the same religious leader – Sheikh Ibrahim. One said he manipulated her into having sex with him. Another recalled pushing him off her when he asked to have sex with her.

In questioning Sheikh Ibrahim, he denied that he sexually harassed or assaulted women seeking his help. But when the undercover reporter had a session with him, she said he inappropriately touched her genitals before she ran out of the room.

One woman in Khartoum offers an alternative to those who would like spiritual healing, without the risk of exploitation.

"Many women told us that they believed the sheikh is extracting the devil by touching them. They thought it was part of the treatment," said Sheikha Fatima, who opened a female-only healing center 30 years ago. "It's shocking what you hear from these women."

BBC Arabic approached political authorities in Morocco and Sudan.

Dr. Alaa Abu Zeid, head of the family and society department at Sudan’s Islamic Affairs Ministry, admitted that the lack of regulation in spiritual healing meant that it was "causing chaos" and that the role was being used as "a profession for those who have no job.”

He added that he had explored its regulation in the past, but that the country's political instability meant it was not currently a priority.

In Morocco, Minister of Islamic Affairs Ahmed Toufiq said he did not believe there was a need for any separate legislation regarding spiritual healers.

"It is hard to intervene legally in these matters. The solution lies in religious education and preaching," he told BBC Arabic.