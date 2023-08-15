Violent clashes in Libya’s Tripoli bring airport to standstill

There were no immediate reports of any casualties from fighting in the war torn North African nation

Libya’s capital has been rocked by violent clashes between two armed groups affiliated with the Tripoli-based government, who brought the city’s only civilian airport to a standstill on Tuesday.

An interior ministry official told AFP on condition of anonymity that the fighting between the 444 Brigade and the Al-Radaa Force, or Special Deterrence Force, erupted on Monday night and continued on Tuesday morning.

"Clashes affected several areas of Tripoli's eastern suburbs, in Ain Zara south of Tripoli, pitting the forces of 444 Brigade against those of Al-Radaa," the official said.

The 444 Brigade is affiliated with Libya's defense ministry and controls the southern suburbs of Tripoli as well as the cities of Tarhuna and Bani Walid, securing roads linking the capital to the south of the country.

The Al-Radaa Force, commanded by Abdel Rauf Karah, is a powerful ultra-conservative militia that acts as Tripoli's police force, arresting both suspected jihadists and common criminals.

"Tensions arose" soon after it was announced "the Al-Radaa Force had arrested the head of the 444 Brigade, without explaining whether this was on judicial orders or for other reasons", the official explained.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties from the fighting which was still underway and, according to the official, had forced "the closure of roads around Mitiga airport."

Plumes of smoke were seen in Tripoli and gunfire was heard in the densely populated suburb of Ain Zara before it spread to areas near the airport and Tripoli University, which announced the suspension of classes. Air traffic was stopped at Mitiga airport and flights were diverted to Misrata, about 110 miles to the east.