Egypt’s president pardons leading activist of 2011 uprising Ahmed Douma

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi pardoned a number of prisoners, including a leading activist of the 2011 uprising Ahmed Douma, state TV said on Saturday.

Douma’s lawyers confirmed that he obtained a “presidential pardon” after having spent the last decade behind bars. Rights lawyer Khaled Ali said on social media he was waiting outside the prison for the activist's release.

Douma, 37, has famously been arrested under each consecutive Egyptian government in recent years. He was first arrested in 2009, at the border to the Gaza Strip, after he had illegally entered it with a group of pro-Palestinian activists.

Following a number of other detentions, he was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2015 for participating in the 2011 protests against former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak. In 2019 Douma’s sentence was reduced to 15 years.

The activist’s family has repeatedly asked for a presidential pardon. They renewed these calls in 2022 with the European Parliament along with international rights groups joining the plea to Cairo to free the activist.