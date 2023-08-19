Morocco denies applying to join BRICS, won’t attend summit in South Africa

Earlier in July, South Africa said that over 40 countries, including Morocco, the United Arab Emirates, Argentina, Iran, Saudi Arabia seek to join the BRICS

Morocco denied filing a formal request to join the BRICS and said it will not attend its summit in South Africa, state news agency MAP reported on Saturday.

An unnamed diplomatic source told MAP that contrary to a statement made earlier this month by South Africa's foreign minister Anil Sooklal Morocco was not among the nations seeking to join the group.

"South Africa allowed itself to speak about Morocco's ties with the BRICS without prior consultation," he said.

The bloc currently made of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa is planning to discuss the group's expansion at the upcoming summit. Earlier in July, South Africa’s top diplomat said that over 40 countries, including Morocco, the United Arab Emirates, Argentina, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Cuba and Democratic Republic of Congo, have expressed interest in joining.

According to MAP, Rabat is not planning to attend the BRICS summit in South Africa, due to take place on August 22-24, citing its support for the independence of Western Sahara, which Morocco considers its own territory.

"South Africa has in fact always shown a primary hostility towards Morocco and has systematically taken negative and dogmatic positions on the Moroccan Sahara issue," the report said, adding that Morocco has good ties with the rest of BRICS member states.