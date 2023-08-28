Najla Mangoush says the Libyan Prime Minister instructed her to meet with Israeli counterpart - report

The Libyan Foreign Ministry released a statement indicating it had documents proving Libya's prime minister requested a controversial meeting with Israel's top diplomat, the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Mayadeen reported on Monday.

In addition, the statement declared that Libya's Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush would not allow herself to be used as a "scapegoat" when she had been conducting official state business on behalf of the country's unity government prime minister, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh.

Dbeibeh suspended Mangoush after her meeting with Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen was made public. The meeting, which took place in Rome last week, sparked anti-Israel and Palestinian solidarity protests in the streets of Libya. The foreign minister was placed on administrative suspension pending further investigations.

On Monday afternoon, Al Jazeera and Al Mayadeen cited Libyan government sources who said that the foreign minister had been fired from her post.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1696022402117890534 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The foreign minister reportedly left the country two hours after her suspension was announced, supposedly headed to Turkey.

Throughout Monday morning, contradictory accounts of the historic meeting have emerged, with Tripoli saying it was an unofficial and unplanned encounter and did not reflect the government's position. In contrast, Israeli diplomatic sources have said that Libyan leadership knew the meeting would be publicized, according to Israel's Kan Public Broadcaster.

Libyan Presidential Council leader Mohammed Menfi has asked Prime Minister Dbeibeh to provide an explanation regarding the meeting, saying it was "in violation of Libyan laws that criminalize normalization with the Zionist entity," according to a letter seen by al-Wasat.