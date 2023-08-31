Libya opposed to 'any normalization' with Israel, 'supports Palestinians'

News of the encounter between Libyan and Israeli top diplomats triggering protests and widespread fury in the country that doesn't recognize Israel

Libya opposed to 'any normalization' with Israel, fully supportive of Palestinians, Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah says after fury over the meeting between the countries' top diplomats.

Earlier in the day Dbeibah sacked his top diplomat after she met her Israeli counterpart, with news of the encounter triggering protests in a country that does not recognize Israel.

Najla Mangoush had said her meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen in Rome was unplanned and informal, but an Israeli official told reporters it had lasted two hours and was approved "at the highest levels in Libya."

The dispute over the meeting has fed into Libya's internal political crisis, giving ammunition to Dbeibah's internal critics at a moment when the future of his interim government was already in question.