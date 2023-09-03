The fact-finding mission would probe violations of Libya’s rules of boycotting Israel and 'investigate the extent of damage to Libya’s interests'

Libya’s chief prosecutor General Prosecutor Al-Sediq al-Sour announced Saturday he will establish a fact-finding mission to probe last month’s meeting between the country’s foreign minister and her Israeli counterpart.

The first-ever meeting between top diplomats of Libya and Israel, which was held in Italy on August 22, caused protests across the North African nation and the sacking of the foreign minister Najla Mangoush.

Libya criminalizes establishing ties with Israel under a 1957 law. According to al-Sour's statement, cited by AP, the fact-finding mission would probe violations of Libya’s rules of boycotting Israel and “investigate the extent of damage to Libya’s interests” caused by Mangoush's meeting with Israel's Eli Cohen.

Earlier on Thursday, Libya’s Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh rejected the prospect of normalizing relations with Israel, citing his support for “the Palestinian cause.”

“Unfortunately, there was an individual in the government who acted independently,” he said, referring to Mangoush, who reportedly fled to Turkey following the scandal.