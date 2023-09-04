Libyan PM held secret talks with Mossad chief in 2022 - report

Last week, Dbeibah said that Libya is opposed to 'any normalization' with Israel

Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah secretly held talks with the head of Israel’s Mossad spy agency David Barnea in Jordan in 2022, a report said on Monday, amid a scandal over a recent meeting between the countries’ foreign ministers.

According to Al-Akbar newspaper, last month’s meeting between Israel’s Eli Cohen and Libya’s Najla Mangoush in Rome which sparked protests across Libya and led to her sacking, were “only part of a broader picture.” Secret talks between Dbeibah, who dismissed Mangoush, and the head of the Mossad were allegedly held in Amman as part of normalization efforts led by the United States and Jordan.

A classified diplomatic document obtained by the outlet revealed that the Libyan ambassador to Amman, Abdel Baset Al-Badri, said that “Prime Minister Dbeibah held a conversation via video technology in 2022 with the director of Israeli intelligence, David Barnea.” The document also indicates that Ambassador Al-Badri said that he “personally attended the meeting,” and that the discussion “addressed practical steps to normalize relations between the two sides, in exchange for Israel’s mobilization of political and military support for Dbeibah and his government.”

Last week, Dbeibah said that Libya is opposed to "any normalization" with Israel and is fully supportive of the Palestinians. An Israeli official had earlier told reporters the meeting between Cohen and Mangoush was approved "at the highest levels in Libya."