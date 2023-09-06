Chairman of Moroccan Senate postpones historic Israel visit last minute

The Knesset and the Moroccan Senate agreed that upon Myara’s return to Morocco the parties will set a new date for his visit

The President of the Moroccan House of Councillors (the upper house of Parliament) Enaam Mayara who was expected to arrive for a state visit to Israel's Parliament, Knesset, on Thursday, postponed his trip due to a medical emergency.

In a joint announcement issued by the Knesset and the Moroccan Senate, it was clarified that Mayara was hospitalized on Tuesday night in Amman, the capital of Jordan.

“After a medical examination, the professional staff at the hospital decided to hospitalize Myara for further tests and follow-up. Because of this, his arrival in Ramallah, which was planned for this morning, was canceled in the afternoon hours, and in light of his ongoing medical condition and the medical team's opinion - it was decided a little while ago to cancel his arrival to the Knesset tomorrow as well,” the statement said.

The Knesset and the Moroccan Senate agreed that upon Myara’s return to Morocco the parties will set a new date for his visit.

"I am sorry that due to a medical emergency, I was prevented from coming to the Knesset. I know that a lot of effort was put into the preparations for my visit, and I would like to express my appreciation to all partners. Also: upon my return to Morocco, my office will coordinate a new date for the visit,” Myara said, adding that the “relationship between the Kingdom of Morocco and the State of Israel is a common interest of both countries - and together we will continue to deepen it."

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana in turn said that Myara’s visit was supposed to be “one of the highlights” of the relations between the two countries that signed the Abraham Accords in 2020 and wished him “a speedy and full recovery."