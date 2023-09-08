LIVEBLOG: U.S. agency raises Morocco earthquake to Red Alert - at least 296 dead

The Moroccan interior ministry has said the death and destruction was widespread, and all necessary resources were mobilized

Morocco was hit by a 6.8 magnitude earthquake between Friday and Saturday, with preliminary reports indicating at least 296 people dead and 153 injured.

The quake struck 44 miles southwest of Marrakesh at a depth of 11.5 miles at 11:11 pm (2211 GMT), the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said. And was felt throughout Morocco, with reports in Casablanca, Essaouira, and the capital Rabat.

(AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) People take shelter outside their homes after an earthquake in Rabat, Morocco.

Many of those in Morocco spent the night outside, taking shelter away from fragile buildings that were crumbling or had already collapsed.

"According to a provisional report, the earthquake killed 296 people in the provinces and municipalities of Al-Haouz, Marrakesh, Ouarzazate, Azilal, Chichaoua and Taroudant," Morocco's interior ministry said in a statement, adding another 153 were injured.

International responses came in from several nations, particularly from India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, host of the G20 summit that started the same weekend.