At least 56 Israelis listed as out of contact in Morocco

At least 56 Israelis were listed as being out of contacted as of Saturday evening in Morocco following the devastating earthquake that ravaged the northern African country, claiming over a thousand fatalities.

Israel on Sunday will dispatch logistical and humanitarian aid to Morocco; one of the rescue crew's missions will be to locate the missing Israeli nationals, the Foreign Ministry said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed “all ministries and forces to provide assistance as necessary to the Moroccan people, including planning to send a crew of rescuers to the affected area,” according to a statement from his office.

The premier added that Israelis "extend their hands to our friends, the Moroccan people, at this trying time, and we pray for their well-being. We will assist in any way we can."

A total of 1,305 people have now been confirmed dead, while 1,832 people were injured, of whom 1,220 are in a critical condition, a ministry statement said.