LIVEBLOG: Hundreds spent night outside after Morocco's deadliest quake in decades
A powerful earthquake struck late Friday in a mountainous area 45 miles southwest of the tourist city of Marrakesh killing over 2,000 people
The 6.8-magnitude quake is Morocco's deadliest in decades. Authorities declared three days of national mourning. Israeli forces were deployed to assist in rescue efforts.
For more details check out our LIVEBLOG: Morocco declares three days' mourning as quake death toll rises over 2000
Israel sends delegation to bring back its nationals
Israel will send a delegation to Morocco on Sunday to bring back Israelis, announces the Foreign Ministry. The delegation will include representatives of the consular department and administrative staff.
According to the ministry, 479 Israeli citizens are currently in Morocco. All have been located and are safe.
Experts warn death toll expected to rise
Rescuers struggle to get access to hard-to-reach mountainous areas near Marrakech that have been left without electricity and mobile phone reception. According to the World Health Organization, over 300,000 people are living in the quake-hit areas, with experts warning the next 48 hours will be "critical" for saving lives.
Hundreds sleep outside amid fears of further tremors
Families in Marrakech spent a second night on the streets fearing their homes were no longer safe to return to. There are also concerns that an aftershock could destroy them in the coming hours or days.