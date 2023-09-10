A powerful earthquake struck late Friday in a mountainous area 45 miles southwest of the tourist city of Marrakesh killing over 2,000 people

The 6.8-magnitude quake is Morocco's deadliest in decades. Authorities declared three days of national mourning. Israeli forces were deployed to assist in rescue efforts.

