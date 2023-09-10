Egypt hits record-high inflation amid ongoing economic crisis

Cost of food and beverages alone has surged by 71.9 percent compared to August 2022

Egypt is facing a severe economic crisis, with annual inflation reaching an unprecedented 39.7 percent in August, according to official figures released on Sunday.

The inflation rate surpassed the previous record of 38.2 percent set in July, marking the country's ongoing struggle with its economic challenges.

The crisis unfolded over the past year, during which Egypt's currency has lost half its value against the U.S. dollar.

Cost of food and beverages alone has surged by 71.9 percent compared to August 2022, as reported by the state statistics agency CAPMAS, placing an additional burden on families already grappling with financial difficulties.

The economic turmoil in Egypt can be traced back to Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year, which disrupted vital food supplies and unsettled global markets. Investors withdrew billions from Cairo's foreign reserves, which had relied on deposits from wealthy Gulf allies.

AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty A general view of the Nile River in Cairo, Egypt.

Even before this crisis, the World Bank noted that 30 percent of Egyptians were living below the poverty line, while another 30 percent were at risk of falling into poverty. Egypt, the most populous Arab nation, has relied on financial aid from Gulf allies and the International Monetary Fund in recent years.

In the past year, Egypt received a $3 billion loan from the IMF, contingent on transitioning to a flexible exchange rate regime. The country's external debt has tripled over the last decade, reaching a record high of $165.4 billion this year, according to Ministry of Planning data.