Moroccan King to visit earthquake-hit areas on Tuesday, sources tell i24NEWS

Morocco has accepted aid offers from only five countries, as the critical time frame for finding people alive quickly nears its end

Three days of mourning have passed in Morocco, and King Mohammed VI is due to visit the Al Haouz region, near Marrakesh, which was the most affected by the violent earthquake on Friday night. Sources in Morocco told i24NEWS' Arabic channel that the King will visit the area on Tuesday in order to survey the extent of the damage.

With the official death toll currently at 2,862 people, and an almost equal number listed as injured, the number of victims is set to rise as the critical window for finding survivors quickly closes.

And yet, despite a wave of international offers for assistance, authorities in Morocco have so far accepted official search and rescue teams and aid only from Spain, the UK, Qatar and the UAE. As of Monday evening, they took up Algeria‘s offer as well.

Spanish rescue workers were among the first to arrive, with a delegation made up of 56 rescue workers and 4 search dogs. Antonio Nogales, of Firefighters Without Borders, recounted arriving in the town of Imi N’Tala. “The destruction is absolute, all the buildings have collapsed.”

In the meantime, dozens of teams from other countries continue to wait for the green light from Rabat, which says it can manage with what it has. Countries like Israel and France have mobilized their teams, and are standing by for the green light from Rabat — if it comes.

FADEL SENNA / AFP Rescue workers search for survivors in a collapsed house in Moulay Brahim, Al Haouz province, Morocco.

Some organizations aren’t waiting for an official invitation from the Moroccan authorities, and are already on the ground. That includes Israel’s Rescuers Without Borders, who were among the first to arrive to the villages at the quake’s epicenter.

Gadi Ben Meir, one of the first responders with the group, described arriving in one of the villages. “It’s always difficult to see the communities here. The people who lost everything they had, the injured, a lot of people died. A lot of people are missing. It’s like a post-traumatic community.”

Ben Meir spoke to i24NEWS while en route to another village, explaining that he and his colleagues entered Morocco on Saturday using foreign passports, and obtained regular tourist visas.

“Most of us are — of course — Israeli, and we wear our uniforms that have the Israeli flag. But we’re not waiting for any approvals.”

Ben Meir says that the few official teams that were approved are not enough. “I think that there are a lot of things that can be done differently. But on the other hand, when you have these natural disasters, no matter which country you are and how progressive you are, you can never be ready for these disasters.”

More than three full days since the devastating earthquake, hope is running low for finding more survivors. Ben Meir says Morocco should accept the aid offers, before it’s too late. “Time is ticking. People can’t survive so long under the wreckage. So, if something is going to happen, it’s supposed to happen now.”