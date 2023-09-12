English
Morocco earthquake: The devastating tragedy in picture

i24NEWS

Women react as volunteers recover the body of a family member from the rubble of collapsed houses in the village of Imi N'Tala, near Amizmiz, in central Morocco, after the deadly earthquake.
Fadel Senna / AFPWomen react as volunteers recover the body of a family member from the rubble of collapsed houses in the village of Imi N'Tala, near Amizmiz, in central Morocco, after the deadly earthquake.

Over 2,900 people have been confirmed dead, and more than 5,500 others injured in the earthquake

AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy
AP Photo/Mosa'ab ElshamyA little girl stands amidst the rubble in the town of Amizmiz, near Marrakesh, Morocco.
AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy
AP Photo/Mosa'ab ElshamyPeople walk through earthquake damage in the town of Amizmiz, near Marrakesh, Morocco.
Fethi Belaid / AFP
Fethi Belaid / AFPA man cries sitting on the rubble of a house in the village of Tikht, near Adassil, two days after the earthquake.
Fadel SENNA / AFP
Fadel SENNA / AFPA man carries a boy as he walks past destroyed houses after an earthquake in the mountain village of Tafeghaghte, southwest of Marrakesh.
AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy
AP Photo/Mosa'ab ElshamyA woman watches residents gather their belongings after their homes were damaged by the earthquake in Amizmiz
Philippe Lopez/AFP
Philippe Lopez/AFPResidents walk past damaged houses in the mountain village of Moulay Brahim, after the earthquake hit the High Atlas.
Philippe LOPEZ / AFP
Philippe LOPEZ / AFPTourists drag their suitcases in front of a damaged building in the old neighborhoods of Marrakesh, two days after the earthquake.
AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy
AP Photo/Mosa'ab ElshamyA cracked wall showing the flag of Morocco and an inscription in Arabic that reads: "God, the Nation, the King," in the town of Amizmiz, near Marrakesh.
Philippe LOPEZ/AFP
Philippe LOPEZ/AFPA woman walks past a car damaged by the earthquake in a district of the old town of Marrakesh
AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy
AP Photo/Mosa'ab ElshamyA woman tries to salvage some of her belongings from her earthquake-damaged house in the village of Tafeghaghte, near Marrakesh.
FADEL SENNA / AFP
FADEL SENNA / AFPPeople recite a prayer in front of the bodies of earthquake victims in Moulay Brahim, in Al Haouz province.
AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy
AP Photo/Mosa'ab ElshamyA donkey stands inside an earthquake-damaged building in the village of Tafeghaghte, near Marrakesh, Morocco.
AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy
AP Photo/Mosa'ab ElshamyA man walks past a cemetery where those killed by the earthquake are buried, in the village of Tafeghaghte, near Marrakesh.
FADEL SENNA / AFP
FADEL SENNA / AFPA woman cries in front of her house damaged by the earthquake in the old town of Marrakesh, Morocco.
AP Photo/Rida Tabit
AP Photo/Rida TabitEarthquake damage is visible inside a house in Marrakesh's ancient Medina.

