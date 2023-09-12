Moroccan King donates blood for earthquake victims

Some 2,170 injured people have been admitted to various hospitals in the Marrakech-Safi region. Among them, 248 are still hospitalized

King Mohammed VI of Morocco on Tuesday visited those injured by the devastating earthquake that struck his kingdom, and donated his blood at a hospital in the tourist hub Marrakech.

In the intensive care unit, he visited the bedside of victims, inquiring about the state of their health as well as the care being provided to them by medical teams that mobilized following the natural disaster that has so far left nearly 3,000 people dead and over 5,500 injured.

Official picture King Mohammed VI (R) visiting an earthquake victim in Marrakech, Morocco.

Some 2,170 injured people have been admitted to various hospitals in the Marrakech-Safi region. Among them, 248 are still hospitalized. For them, King Mohammed VI donated blood – “a strong gesture that testifies to the benevolence of the sovereign, and his complete solidarity and compassion toward the victims and grieving families,” the official MAP agency said in a press release.

Official picture King Mohammed VI (C) hugging an earthquake victim in Marrakech, Morocco.

The king also chaired a meeting in Rabat on Saturday devoted to examining the situation after the earthquake, as well as aid measures for the affected populations.