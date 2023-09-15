The Moroccan Jewish community has launched a fundraising appeal, partnering with the JDC in the United States, to help finance local charities

In Casablanca's Beth El synagogue, the Moroccan Jewish community paid tribute on Wednesday to the victims of the earthquake that struck the country last Friday, leaving almost 3,000 dead.

"Morocco has just suffered one of the worst natural disasters in its history, causing thousands of deaths, and hundreds of homeless people who lost everything,” Council of Jewish Communities of Morocco Secretary General Serge Berdugo said.

“By the grace of God, like the vast majority of city dwellers, our community was preserved and the mausoleums of our tzaddikim were not damaged. But faced with this abyss of distress for the isolated inhabitants of the region, we are part of this admirable surge of solidarity that animates Moroccans wherever they live in the world", Berdugo declared.

MEHDI FEDOUACH / AFP Serge Berdugo

"In this context, our concern was to assess the nature and scope of our contribution. On Saturday, with the Chabad Association, we prepared for the most urgent needs by distributing meals to neighbors of synagogues in the Mellah of Marrakech. We're going to set up a targeted action within a defined perimeter to distribute basic necessities and foodstuffs", the Jewish community leader stated.

Berdugo also announced a partnership with the Joint Distribution Committee (JDC), as the Moroccan Jewish community launched an appeal for funds from the United States, to help finance charities that would distribute donations to the needy.

The earthquake, which struck in the province of Al-Haouz south of Marrakech, killed 2,946 people and injured 5,674, according to the latest official figures.

The full number of homeless resulting from the earthquake, which devastated many homes in villages located in mountainous areas that are often difficult to access, is still unknown. According to the Royal Cabinet, $13,680 will be allocated to each "totally collapsed dwelling" and $7,817 will be earmarked for each partially affected dwelling.