Aid organizations warn of disease threat amid devastating Libya floods

Aid organizations are raising the alarm over an escalating risk of disease outbreak in Libya, adding to the humanitarian crisis in the country as rescue efforts continue to search for survivors of a catastrophic flooding incident that occurred earlier this week.

The flood disaster struck the port city of Derna last Sunday, unleashing a torrential flood that swept away thousands of people and homes into the sea. This devastation followed the rupture of two upstream dams, triggered by a hurricane-strength storm and relentless rainfall.

The death toll figures have varied widely, with the latest count from the health minister of the eastern-based administration, Othman Abdeljalil, reporting a staggering 3,166 lives lost.

Efforts are underway in Al-Bayda, located approximately 60 miles west of Derna, as local residents laboriously clear roads and homes covered in mud left behind by the catastrophic flooding.

HANDOUT / SATELLITE IMAGE ©2023 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES / AFP Satellite photo of the city of Derna, Libya, before (L) and during (R) the flooding.

However, the gravity of the situation extends beyond the immediate rescue efforts. Humanitarian organizations, such as Islamic Relief and Doctors Without Borders (MSF), have issued grave warnings regarding the looming health crisis and the complexities of delivering aid to those who need it most.

Islamic Relief raised concerns of a "second humanitarian crisis" unfolding, emphasizing the "growing risk of water-borne diseases and shortages of food, shelter, and medicine." Salah Aboulgasem, the organization's deputy director of partner development, voiced the urgent situation, stating, "Thousands of people don't have anywhere to sleep and don't have food. In conditions like this, diseases can quickly spread as water systems are contaminated. The city smells like death. Almost everyone has lost someone they know."

AP Photo/Jamal Alkomaty A general view of the city of Dern, Libya.

Meanwhile, MSF has deployed teams to the affected areas in eastern Libya to assess water and sanitation conditions. Manoelle Carton, MSF's medical coordinator in Derna, expressed concerns about the potential for water-related diseases, describing current efforts to coordinate aid as "chaotic."

The Libyan Red Crescent / AFP Red Crescent rescuers at work in Libya after Storm Daniel swept through the east of the country.

Ahmed al-Mesmari, the spokesman for the eastern-based Libyan National Army, revealed the extent of the crisis, stating that the flood had impacted "over 1.2 million people." He further added, "Everything was washed away... the waters have completely cut off the roads in these regions."